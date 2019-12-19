Third Point Rein has the Lowest PEG Ratio in the Reinsurance Industry (TPRE, RE, RGA, RNR, Y)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Third Point Rein ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Everest Re Group with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Renaissancere follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Alleghany Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

