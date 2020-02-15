Third Point Rein is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (TPRE, MHLD, ESGR, RNR, RE)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Third Point Rein ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.99. Maiden Holdings is next with a sales per share of $34.15. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $48.73.
Renaissancere follows with a sales per share of $51.70, and Everest Re Group rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $168.28.
