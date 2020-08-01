Third Point Rein is Among the Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (TPRE, RE, RGA, RNR, Y)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Third Point Rein ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.5%. Everest Re Group is next with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%. Reinsurance Grou ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.5%.

Renaissancere follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%, and Alleghany Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alleghany Corp and will alert subscribers who have Y in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.