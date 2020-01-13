Thermo Fisher (TMO) Approaches New Downside Target of $329.90

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $331.41 today and has reached the first level of support at $332.55. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $329.90 and $328.39.

Thermo Fisher share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $331.98 and a 52-week low of $222.00 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $331.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) is currently priced 27.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $240.86. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $313.71 and further support at its 200-day MA of $289.62.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Thermo Fisher on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $299.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Thermo Fisher have risen 9.8%. We continue to monitor TMO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.