Theravance B Rises 1.21% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.69 to a high of $23.08. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.87 on volume of 61,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Theravance B on November 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Theravance B have risen 23.3%. We continue to monitor TBPH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Theravance B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.18 and a high of $28.63 and are now at $23.00, 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.