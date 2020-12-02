Theravance B Falls 10.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Theravance B (NASDAQ:TBPH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.61 to a high of $26.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.22 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Theravance B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.18 and a high of $31.54 and are now at $25.05, 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

