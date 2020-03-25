Tg Therapeutics has the Best Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry (TGTX , FLXN , PBYI , CHRS , INSM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Tg Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX ) ranks first with a gain of 22.35%; Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN ) ranks second with a gain of 19.17%; and Puma Biotechnolo (NASDAQ:PBYI ) ranks third with a gain of 17.21%.

Coherus Bioscien (NASDAQ:CHRS ) follows with a gain of 16.02% and Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 15.85%.

