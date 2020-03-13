MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Tfs Financial Co has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, TRST, KRNY, UCFC, CFFN)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:47am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Tfs Financial Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.62. Trustco Bank Ny is next with a sales per share of $1.97. Kearny Financial ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.09.

United Commty Fi follows with a sales per share of $2.51, and Capitol Federal rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.57.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of United Commty Fi on July 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.07. Since that recommendation, shares of United Commty Fi have risen 8.6%. We continue to monitor United Commty Fi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest sales per share tfs financial co trustco bank ny kearny financial united commty fi capitol federal

Ticker(s): TFSL TRST KRNY UCFC CFFN

Contact Amy Schwartz