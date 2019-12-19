MySmarTrend
Tfs Financial Co has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, KRNY, CFFN, TRST, ORIT)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Tfs Financial Co ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.38. Kearny Financial is next with a FCF per share of $0.41. Capitol Federal ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.57.

Trustco Bank Ny follows with a FCF per share of $0.60, and Oritani Financia rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.85.

