Tfs Financial Co has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, TREE, ESSA, KRNY, PROV)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Tfs Financial Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Lendingtree Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Essa Bancorp Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%.

Kearny Financial follows with a an earnings yield of 2.3%, and Provident Fnl Hl rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

