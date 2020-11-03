Tfs Financial Co has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TFSL, TREE, KRNY, ESSA, AF)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Tfs Financial Co ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 63.76. Lendingtree Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 53.43. Kearny Financial ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 39.47.

Essa Bancorp Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 38.57, and Astoria Finl rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 36.53.

