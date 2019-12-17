Tfs Financial Co is Among the Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (TFSL, TREE, AF, KRNY, BNCL)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Tfs Financial Co ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 55.71. Lendingtree Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 39.82. Astoria Finl ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.39.

Kearny Financial follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 33.20, and Beneficial Banco rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Astoria Finl on November 14th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Astoria Finl have risen 36.4%. We continue to monitor Astoria Finl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.