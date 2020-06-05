Textron Inc Falls 1.26% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.64 to a high of $25.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.76 on volume of 218,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Textron Inc have traded between a low of $20.26 and a high of $54.24 and are now at $24.98, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Textron Inc and will alert subscribers who have TXT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.