Textainer Group has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (TGH, AYR, AL, FAST, CAI)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Textainer Group ranks lowest with a sales per share of $8.91. Following is Aircastle Ltd with a sales per share of $10.08. Air Lease C ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $14.87.

Fastenal Co follows with a sales per share of $15.73, and Cai Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.47.

