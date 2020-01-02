Textainer Group has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (TGH, BECN, CAI, VRTV, URI)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Textainer Group ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 238.5%. Following is Beacon Roofing S with a projected earnings growth of 61.1%. Cai Internationa ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 48.1%.

Veritiv Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 47.0%, and United Rentals rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 42.9%.

