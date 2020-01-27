Texas Instrument Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.84%

Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $128.11 to a high of $129.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $129.65 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Texas Instrument share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.70 and a 52-week low of $94.81 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $128.20 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 0.82% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Texas Instrument on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Texas Instrument have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor TXN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.