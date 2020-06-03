Texas Instrument Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.76%

Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.61 to a high of $113.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $113.73 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Texas Instrument has traded in a range of $101.57 to $135.70 and is now at $111.95, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Texas Instrument and will alert subscribers who have TXN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.