Texas Instrument Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.76%

Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.61 to a high of $113.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $113.73 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Texas Instrument have traded between a low of $101.57 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $111.95, which is 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

