Tetra Tech Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.03%

Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.42 to a high of $97.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $96.43 on volume of 93,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Tetra Tech Inc has traded in a range of $55.66 to $96.43 and is now at $95.96, 72% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

