Tesla Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.96%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $751.32 to a high of $774.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $759.45 on volume of 6.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Tesla Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99 and are now trading 329% above that low price at $759.78 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

