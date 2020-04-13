Tesla Inc Rises 6.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $580.53 to a high of $611.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $575.18 on volume of 8.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Tesla Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99 and are now trading 244% above that low price at $609.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

