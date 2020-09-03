Tesla Inc has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (TSLA, WGO, THO, GM, F)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Tesla Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $332,000. Winnebago Inds is next with a an RPE of $456,000. Thor Industries ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $458,000.

General Motors C follows with a an RPE of $780,000, and Ford Motor Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $790,000.

