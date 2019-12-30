Tesla Inc Falls 3.95% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $409.26 to a high of $428.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $412.69 on volume of 6.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Tesla Inc has traded in a range of $176.99 to $435.31 and is now at $431.97, 144% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.5%.

