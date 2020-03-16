Terreno Realty C has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (TRNO, DRE, EGP, FR, PLD)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Terreno Realty C ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 92.02. Duke Realty Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 69.30. Eastgroup Prop ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 51.98.
First Ind Realty follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.81, and Prologis Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.62.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Terreno Realty C and will alert subscribers who have TRNO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio terreno realty c duke realty corp eastgroup prop first ind realty prologis inc