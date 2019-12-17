Terreno Realty C is Among the Companies in the Industrial REITs Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (TRNO, DRE, EGP, FR, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Terreno Realty C ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 99.09. Following is Duke Realty Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 74.48. Eastgroup Prop ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 61.94.

First Ind Realty follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 53.92, and Prologis Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 51.79.

