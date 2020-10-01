Terraform Powe-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.03%

Terraform Powe-A (NASDAQ:TERP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.51 to a high of $15.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.63 on volume of 109,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Terraform Powe-A have traded between a low of $11.19 and a high of $18.48 and are now at $15.68, which is 40% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Terraform Powe-A on October 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.77. Since that call, shares of Terraform Powe-A have fallen 7.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.