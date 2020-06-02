Terraform Powe-A Rises 4.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Terraform Powe-A (NASDAQ:TERP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.72 to a high of $19.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.74 on volume of 559,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Terraform Powe-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.71 and a 52-week low of $11.87 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $19.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.