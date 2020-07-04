Teradata Corp (TDC) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $21.86

Shares of Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $21.35 today and have reached the first resistance level of $21.86. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $22.15 and $22.95 will be of interest.

Potential upside of 78.4% exists for Teradata Corp, based on a current level of $21.91 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.09. Teradata Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.45 and support at the 50-day MA of $21.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Teradata Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.62 and a high of $46.16 and are now at $21.91, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Teradata Corp on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.61. Since that call, shares of Teradata Corp have fallen 28.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.