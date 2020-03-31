Teradata Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.88%

Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.69 to a high of $21.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.30 on volume of 94,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Teradata Corp has traded in a range of $17.62 to $46.16 and is now at $21.15, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 1.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Teradata Corp on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.61. Since that call, shares of Teradata Corp have fallen 32.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.