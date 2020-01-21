Tenneco Inc has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (TEN, DLPH, CPS, AXL, HZN)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Tenneco Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 1.55. Delphi Automotiv is next with a a P/E ratio of 2.32. Cooper-Standard ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.74.

Amer Axle & Mfg follows with a a P/E ratio of 2.76, and Horizon Global rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 4.81.

