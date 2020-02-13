Tenneco Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (TEN , AXL , DAN , MOD , LEA )

We looked at the Auto Parts & Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN ) ranks first with a gain of 5.88%; Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL ) ranks second with a gain of 5.39%; and Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) ranks third with a gain of 3.88%.

Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD ) follows with a gain of 3.10% and Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.57%.

