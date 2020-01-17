Tenneco Inc is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (TEN, TOWR, CPS, FOXF, BWA)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Tenneco Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.7%. Following is Tower Internatio with a projected earnings growth of 10.9%. Cooper-Standard ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.1%.

Fox Factory Hold follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.6%, and Borgwarner Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 13.7%.

