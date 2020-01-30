Tennant Co is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (TNC, JBT, IR, ATU, GTLS)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Tennant Co ranks highest with a EPS growth of 25,555.6%. John Bean Tech is next with a EPS growth of 19,155.1%. Ingersoll-Rand ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 17,608.0%.
Actuant Corp-A follows with a EPS growth of 14,597.7%, and Chart Industries rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 13,125.0%.
