Tenet Healthcare is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (THC, CYH, HCA, UHS, NHC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Tenet Healthcare ranks highest with a sales per share of $188.88. Community Health is next with a sales per share of $129.95. Hca Healthcare I ranks third highest with a sales per share of $124.28.
Universal Hlth-B follows with a sales per share of $110.31, and Natl Healthcare rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $63.86.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Universal Hlth-B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Universal Hlth-B in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: highest sales per share Tenet Healthcare community health hca healthcare i universal hlth-b amex:nhc natl healthcare