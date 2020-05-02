Tenet Healthcare is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (THC, CYH, HCA, UHS, NHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Tenet Healthcare ranks highest with a sales per share of $188.88. Community Health is next with a sales per share of $129.95. Hca Healthcare I ranks third highest with a sales per share of $124.28.

Universal Hlth-B follows with a sales per share of $110.31, and Natl Healthcare rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $63.86.

