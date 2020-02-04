Tenet Healthcare is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (THC, SEM, ACHC, USPH, UHS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Tenet Healthcare ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 36.9%. Select Medical is next with a future earnings growth of 23.2%. Acadia Healthcar ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 10.1%.

Us Physical Ther follows with a future earnings growth of 9.9%, and Universal Hlth-B rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 8.8%.

