Tempur Sealy Int Rises 2.92% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.10 to a high of $100.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $94.75 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Tempur Sealy Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.35 and a 52-week low of $52.51 and are now trading 86% above that low price at $97.41 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

