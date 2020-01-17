Tempur Sealy Int has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, LZB, MHK, HOFT)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.7%. Following is Leggett & Platt with a projected earnings growth of 8.3%. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 11.5%.

Mohawk Inds follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.3%, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 29.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hooker Furniture on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Hooker Furniture have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor Hooker Furniture for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.