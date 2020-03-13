Tempur Sealy Int has the Highest Return on Equity in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, MHK, HOFT, LZB)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a ROE of 14,131.6%. Leggett & Platt is next with a ROE of 2,516.9%. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,463.0%.
Hooker Furniture follows with a ROE of 1,336.5%, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,280.4%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tempur Sealy Int and will alert subscribers who have TPX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity tempur sealy int leggett & platt mohawk inds hooker furniture la-z-boy inc