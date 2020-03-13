Tempur Sealy Int has the Highest Return on Equity in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, MHK, HOFT, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a ROE of 14,131.6%. Leggett & Platt is next with a ROE of 2,516.9%. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,463.0%.

Hooker Furniture follows with a ROE of 1,336.5%, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,280.4%.

