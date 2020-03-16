Tempur Sealy Int has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, LZB, ETH, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.39. Following is Leggett & Platt with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.79. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.57.

Ethan Allen follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.09, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.64.

