Tempur Sealy Int has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, MHK, HOFT, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,558.3. Leggett & Platt is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 105.2. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 39.6.

Hooker Furniture follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 23.2, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 3.6.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tempur Sealy Int. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tempur Sealy Int in search of a potential trend change.