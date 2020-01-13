Tempur Sealy Int has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LEG, MHK, HOFT, ETH)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 65.07. Following is Leggett & Platt with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.25. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.09.
Hooker Furniture follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 15.24, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.52.
