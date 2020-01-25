Tempur Sealy Int is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (TPX, LEG, LZB, ETH, BSET)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%. Following is Leggett & Platt with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%.

Ethan Allen follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%, and Bassett Furn rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%.

