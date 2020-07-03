Tempur Sealy Int is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (TPX, MHK, LEG, BSET, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is Mohawk Inds with a a current ratio of 1.5. Leggett & Platt ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.

Bassett Furn follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Ethan Allen rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

