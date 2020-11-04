Tempur Sealy Int is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (TPX, MHK, LEG, ETH, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 36.8%. Following is Mohawk Inds with a EBITDA growth of 23.8%. Leggett & Platt ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%.

Ethan Allen follows with a EBITDA growth of 9.7%, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 8.1%.

