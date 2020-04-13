Tempur Sealy Int is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (TPX, LEG, MHK, HOFT, ETH)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 65.07. Following is Leggett & Platt with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.25. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.09.

Hooker Furniture follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 15.24, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.52.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tempur Sealy Int. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tempur Sealy Int in search of a potential trend change.