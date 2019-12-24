Teligent Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.34%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.44 to a high of $0.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.45 on volume of 149,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Teligent Inc on October 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.77. Since that call, shares of Teligent Inc have fallen 39.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Teligent Inc has traded in a range of $0.39 to $1.90 and is now at $0.45, 15% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.