Telephone & Data Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.60%

Telephone & Data (NYSE:TDS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.92 to a high of $24.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.11 on volume of 135,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Telephone & Data has traded in a range of $21.44 to $37.29 and is now at $23.92, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 0.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Telephone & Data on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.18. Since that call, shares of Telephone & Data have fallen 10.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.