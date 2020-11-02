Telephone & Data Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.00%

Telephone & Data (NYSE:TDS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.75 to a high of $24.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.35 on volume of 267,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Telephone & Data and will alert subscribers who have TDS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Telephone & Data share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.44 and a high of $37.09 and are now at $24.64, 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 0.16% higher over the past week, respectively.