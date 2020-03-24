Telephone & Data has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (TDS, USM, S, SPOK, TMUS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Telephone & Data ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.35. Us Cellular Corp is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.59. Sprint Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.93.

Spok Holdings In follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.22, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.52.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Telephone & Data on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.18. Since that call, shares of Telephone & Data have fallen 40.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.